CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Several research firms have commented on CBZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 87.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 254.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

