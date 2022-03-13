Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $259.88

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 716,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 175,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 83,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVB traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.12. The company had a trading volume of 449,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,512. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.00. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $181.24 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

