Brokerages Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT at $126.38

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.04. 633,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,002. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

