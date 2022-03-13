Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.44 on Friday, reaching $529.81. The stock had a trading volume of 952,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.63 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $207.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

