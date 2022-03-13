Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $73,636,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ResMed by 901.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171,267 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 597.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, reaching $238.07. 406,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,763. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.48 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,113 shares of company stock worth $10,124,651. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.