Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 179,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 105,464 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 105,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 66,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 121,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $381.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

