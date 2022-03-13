Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 753 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $106.14 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.69 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

