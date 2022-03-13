Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,813 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,584,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202,010. The stock has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.