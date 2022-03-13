Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,835 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 157.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cognex by 25.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 93.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.92. 981,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.