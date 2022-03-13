CX Institutional Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.15.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,315. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.30 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

