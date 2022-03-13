Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the February 13th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIAN. Bank of America started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIAN. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cian stock remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43. Cian has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

