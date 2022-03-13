Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 44.2% in February

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the February 13th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Silver Bull Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,891. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.25.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
