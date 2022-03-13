Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 44.2% in February

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the February 13th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver Bull Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,891. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.25.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.