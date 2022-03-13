Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in February

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the February 13th total of 255,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS CTTQF remained flat at $$2.14 during trading on Friday. Costa Group has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.
Costa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costa Group (CTTQF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.