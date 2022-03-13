Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $30.52

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.52.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:HP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.88. 1,387,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,772. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.92. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 742,643 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 730,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after acquiring an additional 521,367 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

