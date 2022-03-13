Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $258.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

