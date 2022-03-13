Zacks: Analysts Expect YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Post $1.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) will announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for YPF Sociedad Anónima’s earnings. YPF Sociedad Anónima reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,916.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for YPF Sociedad Anónima.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

NYSE YPF traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.78. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

