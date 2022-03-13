Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,600 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,357,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $558,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $7,564,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,135 shares of company stock valued at $66,839,088 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

Cloudflare stock traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.72. 4,476,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,263,963. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.89 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

