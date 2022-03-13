ACG Wealth Buys 102 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.41. 2,481,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,913. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.17 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.