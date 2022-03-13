Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,225 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 73,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,572,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

IVV stock opened at $422.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.31 and its 200-day moving average is $453.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

