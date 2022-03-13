Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 274 shares of company stock worth $169,017 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $577.85 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $588.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

