Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,485 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $205.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.56 and a 200-day moving average of $216.92. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.79.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

