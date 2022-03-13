The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

