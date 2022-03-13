ACG Wealth Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.04. 2,647,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,917. The firm has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.49 and a 200 day moving average of $363.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

