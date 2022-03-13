Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 955,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

