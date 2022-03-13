Brokerages Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) PT at $2.92

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of RIDE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,442,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,517. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $422.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.