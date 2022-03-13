Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.55. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.86. 1,270,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,470. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after acquiring an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $40,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

