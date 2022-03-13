B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,809,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.41 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

