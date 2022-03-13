Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 11,583 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,748. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -200.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,017,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,499,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,809 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,632. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

