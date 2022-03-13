KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Raised by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,928,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

