Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of SKT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 803,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,697. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 396,562 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.