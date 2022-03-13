Atlas Brown Inc. Has $583,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.48. 9,433,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564,817. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

