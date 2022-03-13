ACG Wealth Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ACG Wealth increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $185.09. 14,818,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,167,989. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.