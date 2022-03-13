ACG Wealth Purchases 1,320 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $185.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,818,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,989. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.