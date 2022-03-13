ACG Wealth Has $982,000 Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 27,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIBB traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,383. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

