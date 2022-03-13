Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PLVFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,753. Plant Veda Foods has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84.

