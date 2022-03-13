PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Down 42.8% in February

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the February 13th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE PML traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 190,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,141. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.