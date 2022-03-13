PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Down 42.8% in February

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the February 13th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE PML traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 190,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,141. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.