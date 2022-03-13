Clear Street Markets LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

IVR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,692. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.44%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -73.47%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

