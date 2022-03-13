Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $261.52. 3,873,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,055. The company has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $270.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

