CX Institutional Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $2,231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 331.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.47. 747,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,771. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average is $96.15.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

