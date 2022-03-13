Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Issues Earnings Results

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

GNCA opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.