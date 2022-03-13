Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Issues Earnings Results

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
GNCA opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.32.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
