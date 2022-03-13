Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 594,224 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26.

