Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. 2,857,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.81.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ventas by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ventas by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ventas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ventas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

