iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Cut by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.15 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.49 and a twelve month high of $106.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50.

