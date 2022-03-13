CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GVIP stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.07. 4,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,023. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81.

