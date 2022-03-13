OST Price Up 14.3% This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $43,590.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

