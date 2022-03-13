Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.60.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Post stock traded down $33.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. Post has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.78.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Post will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Post Company Profile (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.