Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Post by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,349,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Post stock traded down $33.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. Post has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Post will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

