Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $111.46 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.33 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average is $115.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

