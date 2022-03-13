Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,755 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.33 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

