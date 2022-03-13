CX Institutional Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 345.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,139 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,262,000 after buying an additional 165,503 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,709,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,351,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,674,000 after buying an additional 473,999 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after buying an additional 1,220,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after buying an additional 552,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. 5,751,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,721,119. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

