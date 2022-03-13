CX Institutional Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $73.77. 4,278,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,059,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $73.34 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

